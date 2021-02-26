UPDATED: FEB. 26 AT 6 P.M.

BCSO said the man who fled a traffic stop on foot is in custody.

They said he has outstanding warrants and will face new local charges.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

TOWNSEND, Mont. - The Broadwater County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is searching for a man who fled a vehicle during a traffic stop.

It is reported that the incident happened in the area of St. Peter's Clinic on South Front Street in Townsend where the man "jumped out of the vehicle on foot" while the Montana Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop.

BCSO described the man as Hispanic, about 5' 7" or 5' 8", wearing tan pants and a black Rebok hoodie.

If you see the man please do not approach. You are asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 406-266-3441 and provide a location of the man.

He could possibly be hiding in a building or shed, according to BCSO.

Law enforcement is searching the area.