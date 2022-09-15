University of Montana college campus night vault image

MISSOULA, Mont. - A a small bear was reportedly seen in the area near Curry Health and the music building at the University of Montana campus Wednesday night.

UM's alert system said officers responded to the area. 

The sighting happened at around 10:30 p.m.

