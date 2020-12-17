MISSOULA, Mont. - Thursday evening around 8:37 p.m., University of Montana Police Department (UMPD) received a report from the University Center Custodial Staff of a bear near the University Center. UMPD located the bear and it was last seen headed south near Main Hall at approximately 2050.

UMPD Officers are patrolling this area and Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) has been notified. UMPD asks that you be aware of your surroundings, and that you stay clear of the bear should you encounter it. The bear was not reported to be aggressive.

Please call UMPD at (406) 243-4000 or 911 in the event you encounter the bear. The information will be forwarded to FWP to assist with their relocation efforts. Included below, the UMP attached safety tips for bear encounters in a UM Alert Emergency Notification.

Bears that are agitated may appear to be non-threatening or passive at first.

Bears that are agitated may snap or pop their jaws and make a woofing sound.

Do not run. This may incite a predatory chase response.

Continue to face the bear and back away slowly, talking calmly to identify yourself as a human.

If the bear continues to approach, try to scare it away by making yourself as large and imposing as possible by stretching your arms overhead and making loud noises.

You can find more educational information about bears and bear encounters by visiting the U.S. Forest Service “Be Bear Aware” webpage.