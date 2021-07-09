OVANDO, Mont. - A male grizzly bear likely involved a fatal attack Tuesday, was killed in the Ovando area according to the Powell County Sheriff's Office.
Thursday night, the sheriff’s office received a report from a resident who found the door to her home had been ripped off and had large claw marks on it. Not long after, a male grizzly bear was killed nearby.
DNA samples from the bear were collected and sent to a lab. Results are expected in a couple of days. According to the Powell County Sheriff’s Office, early indications indicate this is the same bear involved in Tuesday's attack.
Law enforcement and wildlife officials had been tracking bear sightings in the area after Leah Davis Lokan, 65, of Chico, California was pulled from her tent and killed by a grizzly bear early Tuesday morning in Ovando. The avid cyclist was traveling with two others on a bike trip.