Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * Affected area: Fire Zone 106 (West Lolo). Fire Zone 108 (East Lolo). Fire Zone 109 (Bitterroot). Fire Zone 110 (Deerlodge/West Beaverhead). Fire Zone 111 (East Beaverhead). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds and low humidity could produce critical fire weather conditions. * Winds: Sustained out of the west at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * Minimum humidities: 8 to 15 percent. &&