UPDATE:

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) gave an update on when the Beartooth Highway south of Red Lodge will open.

On the Montana saide, the Beartooth Highway US 212 south of Red Lodge is still open, and is scheduled to close on Oct. 14.

According to the MDT, travelers can drive up the pass on the Montana side, but will have to turn around at the Wyoming state line.

The target opening date of the Beartooth Highway is set for the Friday of Memorial Day Weekend in 2023 depending on the weather.

Press release from Yellowstone National Park

The following roads in Yellowstone National Park will be closed to public vehicle traffic beginning on the following dates:

Beartooth Highway (US-212) Oct. 11: Beartooth Highway (US-212) between Red Lodge, Montana, and Cooke City, Montana.

Visit MT DOT and WY DOT for details.

Located outside the park’s Northeast Entrance in Cooke City, Montana, the park maintains a section of the highway between Cooke City and the Wyoming/Montana state line.

Tower Fall to Canyon Junction (Dunraven Pass)

Weather Dependent: Tower Fall to Canyon Junction (Dunraven Pass) will remain open through Oct. 31 unless snow accumulates on the roadway and causes it to close sooner.

Most Park Roads

Nov. 1: Roads include:

West Entrance to Madison Junction



Mammoth Hot Springs to Old Faithful



Norris to Canyon Village



East Entrance to Lake Village (Sylvan Pass)



Canyon Village to Lake Village



South Entrance to West Thumb



Lake Village to West Thumb



West Thumb to Old Faithful (Craig Pass)

The road between the North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana, and the Northeast Entrance at Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana (via Mammoth Hot Springs, Tower Junction and Lamar Valley), is open year-round. However, in June of this year, sections of the road were significantly damaged by floods, and closed temporarily. The road between Tower Junction and the Northeast Entrance in Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana, is expected to open on Oct. 15, 2022 , to regular traffic . The road between the North Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs will open no later than Nov. 1, 2022 , to regular traffic . For details - including up-to-date photos - about the June floods in the park and ongoing recovery, visit go.nps.gov/YELLflood .

Stay Informed

Road condition updates:

Visit Park Roads .

Call (307) 344-2117 for recorded information.

Receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting "82190" to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

Article originally published on October 6, 2022.