YELLOWSTONE NAT’L PARK, Mont. - Crews have cleared snow from the Beartooth Highway and starting on June 9, the road will be open during the day.

The park warns that though the road has been opened, it could temporarily close due to winter weather given its high elevation.

Nighttime closures are starting on June 9 as well which will be in effect from 7:00 pm to 7:00 am Monday through Thursday and no traffic will be allowed to pass through. The road will be open Friday through Saturday.

You can check the Department of Transportation websites for Montana and Wyoming for road updates and status.