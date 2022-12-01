WASHINGTON - The Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) and the FBI came to an agreement Thursday to revamp guidelines improving criminal investigation management on Tribal land.
A release from the BIA said this is the first time since the 1990s they have updated these guidelines.
The agreement requires the BIA and the FBI to work together to investigate and communicate information. Further, it will set up written guidelines to define jurisdiction and delegate positions and responsibilities among BIA, FBI and Tribal law enforcement agencies, according to BIA's release.
All agencies must go through training for trauma-based, cultural responsive investigative approaches.
Attorney General Merrick Garland mentioned the agreement during the 2022 White House Tribal Nations Summit. He was joined by a panel including Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta.
The agreement includes responses to the following:
- Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples crisis and the Missing and Murdered Unit
- Making sure missing persons are added to the National Crime Information Center, National Incident-Based Reporting System and other federal databases
- DNA is sent to National Missing Person DNA Database when necessary and available
The BIA's release also said the FBI will be primary investigators in any BIA or Tribal law enforcement officer-involved shootings and in-custody death incidents.
"The BIA will concurrently conduct separate internal administrative investigations of any BIA or Tribal law enforcement officer-involved shootings and in-custody death incidents," the BIA said in its release.
The summit gives the administration and tribal leaders, of the nearly 600 federally recognized tribes, an opportunity to talk about how the federal government can support, reinforce the relationship with and ensure progress on Tribal lands.
“Interagency coordination is absolutely critical given the complexities of jurisdiction in Tribal communities. This agreement supports an all-of-government approach to addressing federal responsibilities and Tribal needs in Indian Country,” Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland said in the release. “All federal agencies share a treaty and trust responsibility to protect Tribal sovereignty and revitalize Tribal communities. This partnership will further support our efforts to keep Native people safe in their homes and communities.”
“This agreement is a crucial step to advancing public safety for American Indian and Alaska Native communities,” Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said in the release. “The Department of Justice is committed to working with the Department of the Interior to investigate Indian Country crimes, including reports of missing or murdered Indigenous people, quickly, effectively, and respectfully. We are grateful to the Tribes that provided input into this new policy.”
“The FBI is committed to ongoing and continued collaboration with the Bureau of Indian Affairs,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said in the release. “The FBI has a crucial role in successfully addressing matters in the nation’s Indian Country communities and this updated MOU affirms our dedication to the mission of protecting all Americans. The FBI will not waver in its support of our Tribal law enforcement agency partners and our coordination with the Bureau of Indian Affairs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.