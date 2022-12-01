Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A missing endangered person advisory has been issued on behalf of the Missoula Police Department. Isabela Henderson, a 14 year old white female, has gone missing. Isabela is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has blue hair and blue eyes. She was last seen at Walmart in Missoula on US Highway 93 around 345 pm on November 30th. She got into an older silver four door sedan, possibly a Buick. Unknown license plates, unknown direction of travel. There is a concern for Isabela's well-being. She has a history of suicide attempts, is currently without her medication, and is with a potentially dangerous person. If you have any information, please contact the Missoula Police Department at (406) 552-6300, or call 9 1 1.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Heaviest snow is expected to fall during the morning Thursday. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until midnight MST Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&