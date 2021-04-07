BIG SKY, Mont. - The Big Sky Fire Department announced on Facebook Wednesday that they were selected as a recipient of the International Association of Fire Chiefs, Ready Set Go! Community Chipping Program grant for the amount of $18,383.00. This funding will be utilized to expand the existing community chipping program that has been provided over the last two years free of charge to the community.
“Over the last two years we have chipped over 180 cu/yds of material and serviced close to 50 homes. We plan to provide six to eight days of chipping to various HOAs throughout the district this year," Deputy Chief Dustin Tetrault said.
BSFD said the program goes into various subdivisions and has the owners partake in thinning and cleaning of woody debris from their properties and stack it roadside so the fire department can chip it and haul it away free of charge. The program is necessary, as in many subdivisions in Big Sky you cannot burn the piles and there is not a close location to haul the debris.
“We are really hoping to build upon the program and the community motivation to provide a service for the community both to improve overall safety, but also to educate and inform the residents about the dangers of living in the wildland urban interface,” Tetrault said.
If you or your HOA is interested in learning more about the community chipping program or to participate, you can reach out to Deputy Chief Tetrault at Dtetrault@bigskyfire.org or by calling (406) 995-2100.