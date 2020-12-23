BOZEMAN, Mont. - If you live in Bozeman your health care options are growing. Billings Clinic said they are underway on the first phase of developing a 58-acre campus in Bozeman.
The hope is to open it in 2022. The first phase of the plan involves creating outpatient space along with a surgery center. Billings Clinic said this will serve the needs of the growing population in Gallatin Valley.
The center will also house outreach services from Billings Clinic and access to Mayo Clinic specialists through partnerships. Billing Clinic has been in the Bozeman Community for more than 13 years.
Their existing smaller clinics in Bozeman will be relocated to a portion of the new facility. Down the road it will host a physician group practice, urgent care and outpatient surgical services.