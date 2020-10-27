BILLINGS, Mont. - The City of Billings is asking residents to participate in an upcoming survey. The survey is designed to provide a baseline of resident satisfaction with the Billings Police Department services and to make comparisons with communities across the nation.
The City contracted with an impartial third-party firm that provides municipal governments with a low-cost, high-quality method to conduct community research.
The survey includes questions on the quality of police services, public trust, diversity and inclusion, perceptions of safety and communications.
A random and scientific sample of 3,000 households will receive mailed invitations to participate in the survey online. Their anonymous responses will be weighted and analyzed.
The City strongly encourages all households who receive the survey to respond, since the more responses are received, the more representative the results will be.
In addition to the randomly selected households, there will also be an online survey that Billings residents can respond to. The online survey will be posted on the Billings website and promoted across social media channels beginning about three weeks from now.