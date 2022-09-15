HELENA, Mont. - A bipartisan group of attorneys general are requesting President Joe Biden Thursday to categorize fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction.

In order to categorize fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction, the Department of Homeland Security and the Drug Enforcement Administration would have to work a response plan with other agencies, instead of the federal government addressing it as a narcotics issue.

A release from the Montana Department of Justice said there were more than 75,000 fatal overdoses related to synthetic opioids, particularly fentanyl, in the United States in a 12-month span ending in February 2022.

The DOJ's release added the leading cause of deaths in adults aged 18 to 24 is drug overdoses.

“Treating this solely as a narcotics control problem has failed to curb the proliferation of increasing quantities of chemicals that can cause a mass casualty event. Your own DEA Administrator has called fentanyl “the deadliest threat [the DEA] ha[s] ever seen.” We should treat it as such—thus bold action must be taken,” Attorney General Knudsen and the others wrote to Biden. “We must not sit idly by until a terrorist chooses to inflict harm using this substance on a large group of Americans—our countrymen are already dying from this poison. We cannot wait for tragedy to strike when proactive steps can be taken now to preserve American lives. We urge you take immediate and decisive action and declare fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction.”

The inexpensive production cost, imminent lethality and wide availability of fentanyl would make it a model option for violators to use it as a chemical weapon, Knudsen and the other attorneys general argue in the release fro the DOJ.

“We are aware of scenarios that different federal and state agencies have considered utilizing and causing mass casualty events. Just two milligrams of fentanyl is needed to kill an adult, and it can easily be placed in other substances… In addition to different government agencies looking at fentanyl related scenarios, fentanyl has already been used as a weapon—the Russian army used it to end a hostage crisis two decades ago, killing more than 120 hostages in the process.”

Attorneys general from other U.S. states and territories joining Montana include: Florida, Connecticut, Arkansas, Guam, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.