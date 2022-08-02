On Tuesday, the U.S. senate passed the Sergeant First Class Health Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022.

This legislation was championed by Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chairman, Montana Senator Jon Tester, to deliver all eras of toxic-exposed veterans their earned health care and benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs for the first time in the nation’s history.

“Today, the Senate took a historic step today to deliver all eras of veterans their earned support through passage of the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act,” Tester said. “For hundreds of thousands of veterans, generations of our all-volunteer military and their families, this bill is putting us on a path to finally recognizing the toxic wounds of war. This bill was a long time coming to right the wrongs to our toxic-exposed veterans—and it’s the bill our veterans and their families deserve, are counting on, and cannot wait any longer for. Our men and women in uniform held up their end of the bargain, and I’m proud we’re finally holding up ours.”

Named after Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson who died in 2020 from toxic exposure as a result of his military service, the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act is comprehensive legislation to expand health care for Post-9/11 combat veterans, create a framework for the establishment of future presumptions of service connection related to toxic exposure, expand VA’s list of service presumptions, and improve resources to support VA’s claims processing.