...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST FRIDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 3 inches. Blowing and drifting of snow will also occur.
* WHERE...For wind chills: all of the Missoula and Bitterroot
valleys will experience dangerous wind chill levels. For
snowfall: areas from Stevensville south through Darby will
experience the greatest impacts from snow. Blowing snow will
impact all areas within both valleys.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 2 PM MST Friday. For
the Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM
MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility and cause snow drifts over
roadways. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
