BROWNING, Mont. - The Blackfeet Nation chairman is calling out the federal government's downfall in confronting the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls crisis.
Chairman Tim Davis wrote a letter to the U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs Sen. Brian Schatz, U.S. Department of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and FBI Director Christopher Wray.
The letter was sent out with the premier of the documentary "Somebody's Daughter (1942-)", which is about the MMIWG crisis spotlighting the prominent case of Ashley Loring-Heavy Runner, a MMIW from the Blackfeet Nation. The documentary features President Joe Biden.
It premiers on Indigenous People's Day, Oct. 11, at the Albuquerque Civic Plaza.
The following is the full letter: