Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services (BLES) is trying to find 17-year-old Mamie Kennedy, who was last seen July 17 wearing black leggings with a gray t-shirt that had red sleeves.

BLES said she's 5'7 and 110 pounds with light brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where she is, you're asked to call BLES at (406) 338-4000.