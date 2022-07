UPDATE:

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services reports Charlotte Madplume has been located.

BROWNING, Mont. - The Blackfeet Law Enforcement (BLES) is searching for a missing woman.

BLES said via Facebook Wednesday the family Charlotte Madplume, 33, hasn't had any communication with her, and she was last seen at IHS about two days ago.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call BLES at 406-338-4000.