BROWNING, Mont. - The Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services are searching for a 16-year-old boy last seen the early Wednesday morning.
He was last seen leaving a vehicle near the Pow Wow area outside Browning around 1 a.m., the Montana Department of Justice said in the Missing Endangered Person Alert.
Wind Augare is described as Native American; standing 6-feet, 1-inches tall; weighing 170-pounds; has brown eyes and light brown hair.
He was last wearing blue jeans and a "Las Vegas" jacket at the time of his disappearance.
The DOJ said he is thought to be intoxicated, on foot, heading in an unknown direction and is not wearing weather-appropriate clothing.
Anyone with information on Wind's location is asked to call BLES at 406-338-4000 or call 9-1-1.