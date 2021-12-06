Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches for the Missoula valley. An inch or less is expected south of Lolo through the Bitterroot valley. * WHERE...Lolo north to Missoula Valley. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&