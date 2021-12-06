LAKESIDE, Mont. - With snow over the weekend and more in the forecast, Blacktail Mountain Ski Area is gearing up for its upcoming season.
After announcing new ownership in November, some changes are coming to the mountain this ski season.
General Manager Jessi Wood said they don't have an opening day scheduled yet, but she's keeping her eye on the forecast.
However, passholders have an opportunity to hit the slopes early.
After the recent purchase by Mission Ridge, a ski resort in Wenatchee, Washington, Blacktail passholders can now use their passes and ski over there.
That ski resort is already open.
Wood explained how this year will look similar to past years at Blacktail Mountain despite the new ownership.
"This year we're going to learn from each other," Wood said. "This season it's going to look at lot the same. We're going to learn how they operate, they're going to learn how we operate and we're going to share."
Mission Ridge passholders will also get access to Blacktail.
Along with the new access, the mountain will make small improvements like get new equipment from Wenatchee.
Wood has been a part of Blacktail since the start. She said the partnership with Mission Ridge is the right fit because it's also a locally owned, family-oriented ski area.
There are some conditions for passholders to ski at Mission Ridge.
Passholders get free access Monday through Friday, Saturday and Sunday access through December 12 and after March 19, unlimited night access and 50% off Saturday and Sunday tickets.