MONTANA - In a press release from Montana Rail Link, it was announced BNSF will reacquire the Northern Pacific main line and resume its operation upon approval from the U.S. Surface Transportation Board.
Montana Rail Link has been in a lease agreement with BNSF since 1987 in which MRL operates mainline tracks between Huntley, MT and Sandpoint, ID. For the last several years, more than 90% of traffic on MRL's leased lines were loads moved on behalf of BNSF, delivering grain, consumer, and industrial products to the West Coast.
According to the release from MRL, by ending the lease, BNSF will eliminate the need to interchange freight between two railroads, strengthening the supply chain.
MRL says BNSF, "has committed to retain all union and non-union employees of MRL in their current jobs with similar pay, benefits, seniority, and other terms of agreement. The lease termination will require the negotiation of collective bargaining agreements with the affected unions. Customers across MRL's network will be able to maintain their service arrangements and rates, providing continuity for Montana shippers."
They say the majority of rail traffic on MRL today is already subject to rates established by BNSF.
"There have been many changes in the rail industry since long-term lease was signed, and given the need to be competitive in the current environment, we believe that this was the right time to revisit our longstanding agreement with BNSF," says Derek Ollman, president of MRL.
Upon approval of the lease termination, president and CEO of BNSF, Katie Farmer, says the line will become the MRL Subdivision of their Montana Division, "in recognition of the shared heritage of BNSF and MRL."
