THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. BILLINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS REQUESTED A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR DEANNA PRICE, 13-YEAR-OLD WHITE FEMALE, 5 FOOT 3, 111 POUNDS, BROWN HAIR, BROWN EYES. SHE LEFT HER HOME IN THE NIGHT WEARING UNKNOWN TYPE OF PAJAMAS AND A BROWN LEATHER COAT. DEANNA IS DEVELOPMENTALLY DELAYED. SHE WAS DISCOVERED MISSING AT 5:00 AM TODAY, APRIL 10, 2020. SHE LEFT ON FOOT IN AN UNKNOWN DIRECTION. THERE IS CONCERN FOR HER SAFETY. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON DEANNA'S LOCATION PLEASE CONTACT BILLINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT AT (406) 657-8461 OR CALL 9 1 1.