SUPERIOR, Mont. - The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office says it has located the body of a missing person from last month.
Jacob Hogset, 35, of Billings was reported missing March 6 to the MCSO. The sheriff's office say the area from Tarkio (Exit 61 on I-90) west and north to Superior (Exit 47) was canvased. MCSO says there were unconfirmed reports in the Superior area for several days. He was reportedly seen in Kalispell, so the Kalispell Police Department was notified, with no results. A local resident of the Tarkio area reportedly had contact with him, giving him gas and sending him back to the interstate.
The sheriff's office says Hogset's vehicle was located behind a gated residence by a caretaker for the residence who had been watching the property for the owner. According to the sheriff's office, a further search of the area found Hogset's body in the Clark Fork River. The sheriff's office says it appeared he had fallen off a cliff into the river. The body was sent to the Montana Crime lab for an autopsy.