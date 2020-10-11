Police found Sally in her car in a storage unit around 2:30 p.m. right outside of Malmstrom Air Force Base.
Police won't be releasing anymore information until an autopsy is preformed. That is set for October 13, 2020 in Missoula.
Sally Smith was a speech and language pathologist for the Great Falls Public School District.
We spoke with her family a few weeks ago and they said she was full of energy and humor. And she was very passionate about her students.
Now the district is working to help her students cope with her loss.
“Our school counselor Amber will be reaching out to and calling the parents of the individual students Sally worked with," said Erin Butts, a mental health coordinator for GFPS.
GFPS is providing counselors to Meadowlark Elementary as well as the school where her children attend.
“We’ve also reached out to Central High School. In offering our support with our staff as well or students. Because sometimes as a larger school system, some people might not have the same amount of resources that we do," said Butts.
The director of student services is also helping those who worked closely with Sally through their grieving process.
Sally left behind a husband and 4 children. Her family sent us this statement today:
"The Smith family would like to thank the community of Great Falls, GFPD and all law enforcement who were assisting and all of the folks on social media who were determined to find Sally. Unfortunately it’s not the outcome no one wanted. Our hearts will forever cherish her. Sally meant the world to us more than anyone will know. She was loved and adored by thousands, this we know. The overwhelming support and concern to all of the prayers is a testament of how beautiful of a person she was. She left her everlasting smile on this world and no one can take that away from us. Our hearts forever broken. She will forever be a angel walking beside us. She is our light."
Sally's family and friends created a Facebook page to help find Sally and it has now turned into a place where the community is sharing their memories of her.
Central Catholic High School is collecting donations for the Smith Family.