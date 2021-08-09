PLENTYWOOD, Mont. - U.S. Border Patrol officers found a missing 13-year-old girl in the Medicine Lake area Wednesday.
According to a release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (U.S. CBP), the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office requested the Plentywood Station Border Patrol officers for K-9 help in finding the girl.
The Border Patrol K-9 handler and his dog met with the sheriff'd deputies at the Medicine Lake area, and they found the girl in an abandoned lumber yard, U.S. CBP said.
Medical responders came to the scene and brought the girl to the Sheridan County Hospital for an examination.
“K-9s are a huge asset to the U.S. Border Patrol in searching for people during search and rescue missions. This situation is an example of what our K-9s are capable of finding,” Chief Patrol Agent Eduardo Payan said in the release. “The handler and K-9 are trained to perform their duties and to accomplish the mission. This situation could have ended poorly if not for the partnership between agents and the sheriff’s office. I am proud of our K-9 handler and his dog and their rescue efforts.”