WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. - Law enforcement is looking for two boys who were taken by their non-custodial mother.

The West Yellowstone Police Department requested a Missing and Endangered Persons Advisory (MEPA) for Eli Hendrickson and Talon Leavitt.

Eli is a 10-year-old white male who is four feet ten inches tall, weighs 80 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Talon is a 14-year-old white male, who is five feet seven inches tall, weighs 110 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

According to the MEPA, Jannike Grobler Hendrickson, the boys’ non-custodial mother, picked them up from their uncle’s and left with them. They were last seen on Aug. 31 at 11:00 pm.

Jannike is reportedly a known drug user and there is concern for Eli’s and Talon’s safety and wellbeing.

They were in a white Ford truck with black wheels and an expired Idaho temp tag of A4716871 in the back window.

If you have any information on the location of Eli Hendrickson or Talon Leavitt, please call the West Yellowstone Police Department at (406) 646-7600 or dial 9-1-1.