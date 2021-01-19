Crumbl Cookies

Crumbl Cookies started in Logan, Utah, and is opening up 14 new locations this January including the third location in Montana at 1060 S. Fowler, Suite 101 in Bozeman.

 Noah Schmick Wake Up Montana

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin Valley continues to announce more and more big name nationwide businesses calling the Bozeman are home.

“It’s a growing community there’s so much going on here and we wanted to be a part of it," Andrea Tulett, franchise owner of the new Crumbl Cookies explained.

Crumbl cookies is a nationwide gourmet cookie shop opening up in Bozeman on Jan. 14, 2021, that couldn’t ignore the booming growth of the Bozeman community.

“It’s happening, it’s a fun town, the college obviously plays into the attitude and the feel of the town, so we always knew we wanted to do this," Emily Hurst, franchise owner of Crumbl Cookies said.

A few blocks down the street on Huffine Lane the Gallatin Valley Mall is building the first Whole Foods Market in Montana as part of a comprehensive redevelopment strategy for the 37.4-acre property.

Whole Foods

The Gallatin Valley Mall confirmed Whole Foods Market will join Macy’s, Barnes & Noble, Regal Cinemas and JoAnn Fabrics in anchoring the 365,000 square foot center. 

“Bozeman’s economic growth in recent years has been remarkable, and since the advent of COVID-19 and its negative impact on more densely-populated urban areas, we are seeing unprecedented in-migration from major urban markets as companies are making it easier for their employees to work remotely," Steve Corning, managing member of the Gallatin Mall Group said.

Further into Bozeman on Main Street Hobby Lobby, the national retail chain of craft and home decor, opened its doors on June 22, 2020.

Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby began as a miniature picture frame company in 1970 called Greco in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The nation’s largest privately-owned arts and crafts retail chain has over 900 stores across the nation.

But not everyone benefits from the nationwide chains as Heebs Fresh Market is a family-owned Bozeman grocery store hoping people continue to keep things local even with the new big names.

“We are able to offer products that a lot of the other stores don’t especially locally made products and I think that’s the part that’s really important, we are a community store," Mitch Bradley, the owner of Heebs Fresh Market said. "We want to be part of Bozeman and the surrounding area, we love where we live and so all of that we are keeping that money in our area."

Heebs Fresh Market

As a family-owned grocery store with over 70 years of experience, Heebs Fresh Market said 2020 has been a year full of ups and downs with record high sales during the stay-at-home order along with problems of trying to restock the shelves.

Tags

News For You