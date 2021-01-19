BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin Valley continues to announce more and more big name nationwide businesses calling the Bozeman are home.

“It’s a growing community there’s so much going on here and we wanted to be a part of it," Andrea Tulett, franchise owner of the new Crumbl Cookies explained.

Crumbl cookies is a nationwide gourmet cookie shop opening up in Bozeman on Jan. 14, 2021, that couldn’t ignore the booming growth of the Bozeman community.

“It’s happening, it’s a fun town, the college obviously plays into the attitude and the feel of the town, so we always knew we wanted to do this," Emily Hurst, franchise owner of Crumbl Cookies said.

A few blocks down the street on Huffine Lane the Gallatin Valley Mall is building the first Whole Foods Market in Montana as part of a comprehensive redevelopment strategy for the 37.4-acre property.

“Bozeman’s economic growth in recent years has been remarkable, and since the advent of COVID-19 and its negative impact on more densely-populated urban areas, we are seeing unprecedented in-migration from major urban markets as companies are making it easier for their employees to work remotely," Steve Corning, managing member of the Gallatin Mall Group said.

Further into Bozeman on Main Street Hobby Lobby, the national retail chain of craft and home decor, opened its doors on June 22, 2020.

But not everyone benefits from the nationwide chains as Heebs Fresh Market is a family-owned Bozeman grocery store hoping people continue to keep things local even with the new big names.

“We are able to offer products that a lot of the other stores don’t especially locally made products and I think that’s the part that’s really important, we are a community store," Mitch Bradley, the owner of Heebs Fresh Market said. "We want to be part of Bozeman and the surrounding area, we love where we live and so all of that we are keeping that money in our area."