MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Barry Brodd, of Bozeman, Mont., testified in the trial of Derek Chauvin Tuesday, and serves as the use-of-force expert for the defense, according to almexperts.com.
Former Santa Rosa, Cali., Officer Brodd testified that the ex-Minneapolis police officer was “justified” in his use of force last May and acted “with objective reasonableness.”
However, it is reported that Brodd acknowledged under cross-examination that the former officer kept his knee in place while Floyd was complying.