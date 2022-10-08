Bozeman teacher seriously injured after being hit by a car on his bike

BOZEMAN, MT- A Bozeman High School teacher was seriously injured when he was hit while riding his bicycle in Bozeman this past Tuesday.

Kelly Fulton is a teacher at the school and is part of the Yellowstone Rim Riders who confirmed on Facebook he was injured in a crash and he was flown to Billings to be treated.

An officers with the Bozeman Police Department told us the vehicle that hit Fulton may have run a red light.

We're still working to get more details on his condition and what led up to the crash.

A GoFundMe has been set up. You can follow this link for more.