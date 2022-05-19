Bozeman's century-old East Main Trading Company building sells for over $2 million

BOZEMAN- The East Main Trading Company, which has been located on Main Street for a century, has sold.

The antique store sells vintage jewelry, furniture and knickknacks from years gone by. The shop is liquidating everything inside so the owners can retire.

Charlotte Durham a Bozeman real estate agent posted that she represented the seller of the E. Main Trading Company building.

She said via Instagram she was happy to report that the buyer will be restoring this iconic building so Bozeman can continue to enjoy this treasure.

Building sold for over $2 million.

