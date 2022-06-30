BREAKING: Late night shooting reported in Lewistown

LEWISTOWN, MT- Overnight police responded to a shooting in Lewistown at the 1200 block of 6th Ave., North.

People in the area that spoke with ABC FOX Montana say this is a quiet neighborhood across the street from a park.

Police tell us there’s no threat to the public but that the area will be closed for sometime as an investigation is conducted.

RIGHT NOW: I’m tracking a shooting in Lewistown, Montana. Details very limited. We know there is no threat to the public and at the area will be blocked off for quite some time. This is right next to the park in the area. Working to get more. pic.twitter.com/BnVBx1AVW2 — Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) June 30, 2022