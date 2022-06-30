BREAKING: Late night shooting reported in Lewistown

LEWISTOWN, MT- Overnight police responded to a shooting in Lewistown at the 1200 block of 6th Ave., North.

People in the area that spoke with ABC FOX Montana say this is a quiet neighborhood across the street from a park.

Police tell us there’s no threat to the public but that the area will be closed for sometime as an investigation is conducted.

We will keep you posted.

