The Cascade County Search and Rescue along with Montana Fish Wild Life and Parks found Brenden Rollins deceased in the bottom of a ravine inside Sluice Box State Park.
The area in which Brenden was found is over four miles in and is only accessible by foot.
Brenden's remains and the scene are guarded for the evening, due to the fact that darkness had set in shortly after they had found him. Tomorrow they will attempt to hoist Brenden out by helicopter with the assistance of MAFB.
They do not have a cause or manner of death and likely may not for days or weeks depending upon autopsy results.
The next of kin have been notified.
The police are asking that the public stay out of the area tomorrow as this will likely be a dangerous recovery and we need to be focused on the task at hand.