HELENA, Mont. - On Friday, the Center for Reproductive Rights and the ACLU of Montana filed a brief in State District Court in Lewis and Clark County, challenging a Montana law that restricts access to abortion care in the state.

The ACLU says the lawsuit asks the court to block a Montana law that prohibits APRNs from providing abortion care.

It has been filed on behalf of two advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs), including Helen Weems, a certified nurse practitioner, and their patients.

“Only a handful of clinics currently provide abortions in Montana, each separated by great distances. Because of this shortage of abortion providers, many Montanans seeking access to abortion services face significant burdens, including the time and costs of having to travel several hours to their nearest provider,” the ACLU said.

You can read more about the case on the ACLU website here, or read the brief here.