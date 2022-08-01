Broadwater County DES reports 4 caution advisories of Harmful Algal Bloom

HELENA, Mont. - The Broadwater County Disaster and Emergency Services is reporting four new caution advisories of Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB) in Montana.

The four locations are:

Canyon Ferry Reservoir - Hellgate Campground

Hyalite Reservoir

Hauser Reservoir Causeway

Lake Elmo

"These are public reports of algal blooms. Reports do not represent a comprehensive list of all HABs. Therefore, this map does not show the full potential of waterbodies experiencing blooms, nor can we accurately know the health risk at any given time. Advisories (caution or closure) are issued by experts, but it is impossible to keep the status of each report perfectly up to date. Toxin production may occur or dissipate at any moment. Please use your best judgment to determine if a bloom is in the area, and if in doubt, stay out."