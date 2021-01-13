BILLINGS – The Montana Contractors Association Education Foundation (MCAEF) announced the launch of its Build Montana workforce development initiative in partnership with Billings area high schools.

The program is designed to build knowledge and understanding of the industry and careers available in Montana. Upon completion of the program, students will receive certification that can help qualify them for apprenticeship programs through construction employers.

Build Montana will kick-off its inaugural class with the Billings school district on Feb. 1, 2021. The application process for interested students is now open.

The Billings program is sponsored by the Montana Contractors Association Education Foundation, in partnership with RDO Equipment Co. and Knife River Corporation and will be focused on construction equipment and how it is used in construction.

The MCAEF said this program will explore machine theory, jobsite safety, maintenance, machine operation, site development and the incorporation of machine guidance technology and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the construction process. Learning will be aided using manufacturer approved online learning, hands on machine walk arounds and site visits for firsthand observation.

There are no prerequisite experiences to participate in Build Montana, according to the MCAEF. All Billings area high school juniors and seniors interested in participating in the Build Montana program are encouraged to apply.

Students and their families interested in applying for the Build Montana program can APPLY HERE.

MCAEF said an Open House for interested students and their parents (with COVID safety procedures) will be held at the Billings RDO Equipment Co. location at 5221 Midland Road on Tuesday, Jan. 19 and Wednesday, Jan. 20 at six p.m. There, the MCAEF will discuss the program and experiential learning plan for the internship.

Build Montana was created by the Montana Contractors Association, in conjunction with the MCAEF and the Montana Equipment Dealers Association, to promote career opportunities in the construction industry.

To learn more about the MCAEF you can visit their website or go to www.build-montana.org.