Butte home value increases nearly 20% from one year ago during Montana housing boom

BUTTE, Mont. – The housing market across the state of Montana continues to boom since the COVID-19 pandemic and can even be seen in the Mining City where people are looking for more affordable homes.

Platinum Real Estate Broker and Butte born-and-raised Clay Seccomb said the record housing spikes in surrounding areas of the state are getting too much for most people causing a high demand and low supply in Butte.

“Comparing Butte to other communities, we are definitely on the lower end of values for our homes so we’re seeing people from Bozeman, Missoula, Helena, Boulder everybody moving to Butte for that more affordable housing,” Seccomb said.

According to the Big Sky Multiple Listing Service, the Butte median and average housing prices from this time last year are both up by 17%.

Butte Median Housing Price 2020: $159,000 2021: $186,000

Butte Average Housing Price 2020: $179,284 2021: $210,762

Butte Homes For Sale March 2020: 147 March 2020: 87



Seccomb said there are multiple reasons for the change with more people from out-of-state either coming back to Montana and realizing they no longer can afford to live in those places or coming back because the pandemic has allowed them to move wherever with a "Zoom-job."

A big push has already started in Uptown Butte where city organizations are working to fill vacant buildings with more affordable housing.

