Butte Starbucks announcing intention to unionize

BUTTE, MT- Partners (employees) at the Harrison Ave & C Street Starbucks are announcing their intention to unionize, this would make them the first store in the Treasure state to do so.

The announcement came via twitter from @SBWorkersUnited account which is the voice of the partner union organization.

When Butte, Montana workers rise it will be with the ranks of Starbucks partners, and not from the ranks! Partners at Harrison Ave & C Street are announcing their intention to unionize, the first store in the Treasure state to do so. pic.twitter.com/IvvlLrUFIS — SBWorkersUnited (@SBWorkersUnited) April 20, 2022

The letter reads that partners feel at the bottom of the totem pole and feel treated as such.

They add that they love their jobs and are using their collective voice to better it and say that all they are asking for is a seat at the table in decisions that affect their lives and communities.

Also adding that there is fear of retaliation and intimidation for taking part in this and ask Starbucks to respect their rights.

The letter was addressed to Howard Schultz the C.E.O. of the Starbucks Coffee Corporation.

Overnight, several stores in Virginia voted to unionize.

Today five stores in the Richmond, VA area had their votes counted, and ALL FIVE voted to unionize! Virginia is for UNION lovers ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/QmDTA9HYMB — SBWorkersUnited (@SBWorkersUnited) April 19, 2022

Butte has deep history with the unions, The Butte Miners' Union, was formed in 1878 to improve working conditions in the mines.

All of this come as the topic of unions has entered the Montana congressional race:

Overnight Tom Winter, called out one of his opponents, Cora Neumann, who is running as a Democrat, to terminate her contract with an out of state anti-union group called Global Strategy Group.

Winter is a member of IBEW 206 and the Democrat party has a long standing relationship of support with unions and the AFL-CIO.

The group GGS made headlines for working against unionizing Amazon employees, recently the DNC banned consultants from the group.

Winter is calling on all campaigns running in Montana’s new western district to sign pledge allowing any and all campaign staff to form a union should they wish to organize.

We are calling on @CoraforMT to terminate her contract w/ out of state union-busting firm Global Strategy Group (GSG).GSG tried to bust @amazonlabor w/ anti-union materials, captive audience meetings, social media monitoring, & deceptive info.We have to stand w/ Labor #1u pic.twitter.com/Z2gDrWWq0B — Tom Winter (@WinterForMT) April 20, 2022

We did reach out via email to Neumann and will update this when more is available.