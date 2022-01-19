YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - A California man who caused over $2,800 in damages to the Lake Yellowstone Hotel was sentenced Wednesday.
A release from Yellowstone National Park says that, according to evidence, on September 25, 2021, Benjamin J. Bagala, 27, of Santa Rosa, California, was at the Yellowstone Hotel and drinking heavily.
Bagala was reportedly harassing guests, running through the halls and breaking things before he approached a security guard with what the release says was “threatening behavior.”
When a law enforcement officer was called to the scene, Bagala’s actions continued to progress and it eventually escalated to an attack on the officer.
The officer used his taser on Bagala to safely gain control.
The release says an ambulance was then called because Bagala was extremely intoxicated and displayed injuries from earlier injuries.
Bagala was taken by two additional officers to the Livingston Hospital, and one officer had to ride in the back with Bagala to restrain him during transport.
At one point, the officer driving the ambulance had to pull over to help as Bagala broke out of his restraints and was fighting with the officer.
Both officers were injured from Bagala’s actions.
Lake Yellowstone Hotel reported $2,865.42 in damages including broken plexiglass shields, broken plates, broken doors and frames, damaged light fixtures and blood splatter throughout the halls and lobby.
Benjamin J. Bagala was sentenced for three counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees and one count of depredation against property of the United States.
He appeared via Zoom before United States Magistrate Judge Mark L. Carman and was sentenced to nine months imprisonment, with credit served for four days and must surrender on or before March 4, 2022.
The release goes on to say Bagala also received one year supervised release with special conditions that include a ban from Yellowstone National Park; he shall not use or possess alcohol, shall not enter into bars, pubs, lounges, etc., and will continue with alcohol treatment as approved by the probation officer.
Bagala was ordered to pay $2,865.42 in restitution and $100 special assessment.
