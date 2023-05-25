BILLINGS, MT- A man from Fresno, California who admitted to bringing methamphetamine into the Billings area for distribution was sentenced on Thursday to 14 years in prison, which will be followed by five years of supervised release.
25-year-old Alex Valladares pleaded guilty in September 2022 to possession with the intent to distribute meth.
In court documents, the government alleged that between July 2021 and March 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives learned that Valladares was a source of supply for meth in the Billings area and acted as a go between for local Montana distributors and larger suppliers in Mexico.
Valladares also was identified as being the supplier of approximately 5.8 pounds of meth seized in a March 2021 traffic stop.
The government alleged that Valladares was bringing large quantities of meth to Montana as part of a larger criminal conspiracy, and Valladares described receiving pound quantities for distribution.
In addition, the government alleged Valladares possessed firearms and described transporting guns to California to eventually make their way to Mexico.
