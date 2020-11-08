Can the Griz taking place in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Can the Griz is a friendly, off-field competition between Montana State University and the University of Montana too see which school can collect the most donations for their local food bank.

All the proceeds go to the Gallatin Valley Food Bank and benefits the Bounty of the Bridgers campus food pantry in Bozeman.

Montana State Students were collecting donations outside grocery stores Saturday.

MSU, Can the Griz Student Volunteer, Grace Holzer said, “We are handing out flyers or wish lists for the Gallatin Valley Food Bank on what you can donate and what they are really in need for and interacting with the customers and tell how this will impact their community in a positive way.”

The following items are on this year's wish list: canned soup, fruit, vegetables, pumpkins, cereals and turkey’s.

Can the Griz volunteers, are encouraging community members to donate online this year.

“If they can through monetary donations if they aren’t able to make it out to the grocery stores,” Randi Maiers, MSU Student Organizations Program Manager said.

Every dollar donated will count towards one pound of food.

The competition ends Friday, November 20th at 7:30pm.

The following information is a list of participating donation locations:

Dropping off donations at the Gallatin Valley Food Bank:

Donations can be dropped off at the food bank weekdays, 8 am-12 pm (the food bank is distributing food via a drive-through in their parking lot in the afternoons and would like to avoid donation drop-offs here during that time.) On the 19th and 20th, they want to receive all large donations at an off-site location so these will need to be scheduled through Jon Horn by email at jhorn@thehrdc.org. Additionally, on the 20th, they will have a vehicle out on the street to receive smaller donations from 10am - 4pm.

On-campus offices/departments:

Office of the President- 211 Montana Hall

Office of Student Engagement- 222 Strand Union Building

Jake Jabs College of Business and Entrepreneurship- Map Room

Marga Hosaeus Fitness Center-Front Desk

MSU Alumni Foundation-1501 South 11th Avenue

Renne Library-Front Desk​

Mail Services Office - Culbertson Hall

Executive Services - 301 Evergreen Drive, Suite A

Bozeman Real Estate Group - 389 S Ferguson Ave

Gallatin Valley Mall - 2825 W Main St

Vino per Tutti - 315 E. Main St

Kenyon Noble - 1243 W Oak St

Manhattan Ace Hardware - 130 E. Wooden Shoe Ln, Manhattan

Ace Hardware Downtown - 36 E Main St

Ace Hardware West - 8695 Huffine Ln

All West Veterinary Hospital - 105 All West Trail

Gallatin Valley YMCA - 3673 Love Ln

Riverside Country Club - 2500 Springhill Rd

Bozeman Public Library - 626 E Main St

Morrison Maierle - 2880 Technology Boulevard West

ERA Landmark Real Estate - 8 E Main St

Bozeman Brewing Company - 504 N Broadway Ave

First Security Bank - All locations - 208 E Main St; 670 S 19th Ave; and 642 Cottonwood Rd

Shine Beer Sanctuary - 451 E Main St

Stockman Bank of Montana - 1433 N 19th Ave

FedEx Ground - 225 Laura Louise Ln

The Montana Scene - 402 E Main St

Mountains Walking Brewery - 422 N Plum Ave

REI Bozeman - 2220 Tschache St

Seven Sushi - 113 E. Oak St

Montana Science Center - 2744 W. Main St

Tamara Williams and Company - 1351 Stoneridge Dr

Hilton Garden Inn Bozeman - 2023 Commerce Way

Keller Williams - 1174 Stoneridge Dr

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties - 2001 Stadium Dr, Suite A

Bozeman Brokers Real Estate - 1745 S 19th Ave

The Bay Bar and Grille - 2825 W Main St

APRS Physical Therapy - 4515 Valley Commons Dr; 1532 Ellis St, Suite 201