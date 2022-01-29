Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches, with isolated higher amounts. Localized snowbands will greatly reduce visibility and create quickly changing road conditions, especially on Interstate 90. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until midnight MST tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&