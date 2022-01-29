SWEETGRASS, Mont. - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have Canadian Highway 4 closed north of the Sweetgrass, Montana/Coutts, Alberta border crossing.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Alberta are reporting traffic is not moving in either direction and that the highway is closed south of Lethbridge to the Coutts border with Montana.
US Customs and Border Protection says the Port of Sweetgrass is open, but those driving in the area are being told to be aware that the closure may impact travel north into Canada.
Travelers are encouraged to seek alternative routes and use a different port of entry.
The CBC is reporting traffic is not moving on Highway 4 due to a protest convoy in the north and southbound lanes near the village of Coutts, Alberta.
According to the report, the convoy is protesting the trucker COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Participants in the protest are asked by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to prevent a full blockage of the highway so first responders can make their way through in the event of an emergency.
