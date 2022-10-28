HELENA, Mont. - More than 50 care packages are being sent out to support Montana’s youth in foster care pursuing postsecondary education.
Officials with the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) and Reach Higher Montana are sending packages out over the next several months as a part of the Red Scarf Project.
Packages are going out to Montana youth who are currently or were previously in foster care and are now enrolled in the fall semester of a postsecondary program, and receiving Educational Training Voucher (ETV).
The care packages will include homemade red scarves with special notes from the donors, and personal care items including a cookbook, monthly bill planner, chewing gum, snacks, Emergen-C, socks, gloves and a small frying pan, according to DPHHS.
“The care packages are one way to show our continued support for Montana’s youth,” said Rhonda Safford of Reach Higher Montana. “Over the years we’ve heard back from previous recipients about how much it means to them to receive a package, and we’re excited to continue this tradition. We also really appreciate the support this program receives from Montanans through the donated scarves.”
DPHHS Director Charlie Brereton said the project is a way to brighten the students’ day and provide them with some essential items. “We want them to know how proud we are of them as they diligently work to pursue their educational goals,” Brereton said. “The Department stands ready to assist and support them however we can.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.