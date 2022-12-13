GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Carnivorium Mobile Drive-Thru-Restaurant is looking for a new team of entrepreneurs to own and run the business beginning in 2023 after the current owner announced his retirement.
“The decision did not come easy however, I am thrilled to have been able to achieve the three goals that I set for myself when I had the idea of creating the first ever mobile drive-thru restaurant several years ago,” owner Dave Snuggs said in a release from Carnivorium.
“Thanks to outpouring of support from our amazing customers, we were able to provide tens of thousands of dollars to 30+ non-profit organizations. In addition, we were honored to receive two Best of the Best awards including Best Restaurant. Finally, the business has grown to the point where I have received numerous inquires to create a franchise model. Rather than pursuing that direction I have decided to provide the opportunity for someone to keep the legacy going. It is my hope that the new owner(s) are local and wish to keep the momentum moving forward here in the Electric City.”
“This has been a joyous journey. Our Carnivores are the life blood of our business and I am blessed for all of their kindness. I want to thank our location partners including Sam’s Club, Benefis Foundation, Mountain View Co-op, Holiday Village Mall and Wal-Mart. I also want to express my appreciation to NAPA Auto Parts as they were our very first location,” Snuggs said.
Leo Imperi of Keller-Williams Realty has the business listed for sale.
