Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches, with isolated higher amounts. * WHERE...Lower Clark Fork Region, Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains and Potomac/Seeley Lake Region. * WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 8 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions during the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&