CANADA - On Dec. 25, 2020, while facilitating the entry of essential goods at the Coutts, Alberta port of entry, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers referred a semi-truck hauling produce for further inspection. While examining the shipment, CBSA officers uncovered 228.14 kg of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $28.5 million. This amount of methamphetamine translates to 2.28 million individual dosages.
The CBSA said this is their largest seizure of methamphetamine at a land border crossing on record across Canada.
CBSA officers arrested the driver and turned the individual in to and the evidence over to Alberta Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP.)
After a thorough investigation, the RCMP Integrated Border Enforcement Team (IBET) has since charged Amarpreet Singh Sandhu, 38, of Calgary on the following counts pursuant to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act:
• Importation of a Controlled Substance, contrary to Section 6(1); and,
• Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, contrary to Section 5(2).
Sandhu was released from custody on Jan. 14, and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 11, at the Lethbridge Provincial Courthouse.
Superintendent K.C.A. (Allan) Lai, A. Federal Policing Operations Officer for Alberta RCMP Federal Policing Criminal Operations said, “The success of this operation is a testament to the strong partnership the RCMP shares with CBSA, and law enforcement agencies across Canada. We know that crime has no borders and it is imperative that we continue working with our partners, like CBSA, to share information and coordinate enforcement action as needed to keep Canadians from the harms of illegal drugs and crime related to smuggling in Alberta and all of Canada.”