Celebrate Earth Day 2022 in Gardiner, Montana; Commemorate 150 Years of Yellowstone

Press release from Yellowstone National Park:

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – On Saturday, April 23, community organizations will observe Earth Day in Gardiner, Montana. All events are free to the public.

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Gardiner Community Cleanup

Meet at Arch Park to clean up the town.

Meet at Dino Lube, the rodeo grounds or the airport to clean up the highway.

Please bring your own work gloves.

12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Enjoy lunch and listen to speakers at Arch Park, including remarks from Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly.

All Day

Get free compost at the Heritage and Research Center. Bring a shovel and container.

Drop off your e-waste, batteries and bulbs at the Yellowstone Forever box at Arch Park.

Appliance Disposal

Greater Gardiner Community Council (GGCC) will haul old refrigerators, stoves, other large unwanted items, such as sofas, and up to four tires for free. Call (406) 224-1327 by April 21 to schedule a pickup.

Or, haul appliances, unwanted items and up to four tires, to the Gardiner Green Boxes on the morning of April 23 for disposal.

For additional information, visit Gardiner Earth Day.

This partnership event is sponsored by Bear Creek Council, Greater Gardiner Community Council, Yellowstone Park Service Stations, Dino Lube, Yellowstone Forever, National Park Service, Yellowstone General Stores and Yellowstone National Park Lodges.

