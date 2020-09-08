The Great Falls City Commission held a special meeting Tuesday night to debate a potentially landmark social equality decision for the Electric City.

Ultimately the Commission members in attendance decided to stop moving forward with any plans to officially put a non-discrimination ordinance into place. The proposal was first discussed earlier this summer.

"It's 2020, this has been something that's been established in most major cities in Montana for a good long time. It's time for Great Falls to catch up," said Jasmine Taylor, a Representative with the Great Falls LGBTQ+ Center who has been working to pass the order for over a year.

Mayor Bob Kelly announced their conclusion at the end of Tuesday's meeting, citing the recent Supreme Court ruling concerning the Bostock v. Clayton County case that gained international attention. According to Mayor Kelly and Great Falls City Attorney Sara Sexe, there are enough state and federal laws that already provide social and housing equality protection for LGBTQ+ members across Cascade County. They believe a non-discrimination ordinance for extra support is not necessary at this time and could make Great Falls subject to legal issues down the line if put into place.

Emotions were running high for several hours at Tuesday's public meeting. This comes in response to several months of lobbying from the Great Falls LGBTQ+ Center and a preliminary investigation into claims of social injustice based on sexual orientation from the City Attorney in July. People on both sides weighed in, some even calling in to share their thoughts. Local leaders, religious figures, business owners, healthcare workers, landlords, and concerned residents discussed pros and cons of the possible order in an open public forum format.

The work session was meant to help address any questions or concerns to better direct City Commissioners on whether to move forward with the non-discrimination order or not. City Attorney Sexe presented a 15 page paper and flowchart outlining Human Rights Acts already in place that provide similar legal social protections.

Jasmine Taylor, a representative with the Great Falls LGBTQ+ Center presented a PowerPoint indicating anonymous cases of social injustice in Cascade County. Some community members who identified themselves as gay shared recent stories of social inequality. Taylor says she's disappointed with the Commission's decision.

"It's very bad for the image of Great Falls. Great Falls is seen already throughout the state as being very behind the times and not a very safe and friendly place for LGBTQ+ people. Not passing this ordinance essentially sends a message to the community that we don't believe in equality in our city, which isn't a good look," said Taylor.

Commissioner Tracy Houck voiced her desire to move forward with the N.D.O. Mayor Kelly listened closely to everyone's opinion and addressed the issue of social injustice based on sexual orientation in the community. He says although the non-discrimination order will not be discussed at any future City Commission meetings, he hopes to continue finding ways to combat injustice based on sexual orientation and draft a proclamation for social equality in the near future.