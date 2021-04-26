City Manager Greg Doyon announces Captain Jeff Newton as the new chief of police

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After speaking with elected officials and county members Great Falls City Manager Greg Doyon has announced who will take over as the new chief of police.
Out of the three candidates selected, Captain Jeff Newton was chosen to be the new chief of police and will replace former Chief David Bowen.
Since joining the Great Falls Police Department in 1999, Newton has held many positions such as field training officer, firearms instructor, and downtown officer.
Over the years former Chief Bowen has been known to serve the community with integrity and respect, and now Newton says he looks forward to doing the same.
"I look forward to working with our community members because I’ve learned already through this process that we are not a silo, we can't do this by ourselves, and it takes not only the teamwork within the Great Falls Police Department, but the teamwork within the city and the teamwork within the community to get things accomplished," said Newton.
Newton previously served as Investigations Services Bureau Captain.