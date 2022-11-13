HELENA, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is clarifying new mountain lion regulations after significant changes in the lion season structures were made.
Earlier in the year, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approved changes to mountain lion structures.
This season, three types of licenses are offered: a general mountain lion license, a limited special mountain lion license (must have applied by July 22), and an unlimited special mountain lion license.
Hunters may only purchase or apply for one license. The exception is those who do not draw a limited special license may then purchase a general license.
Hunters are responsible for knowing the regulations, and before purchasing, lion hunters are urged to review regulations first.
Due to the significant changes this year, hunters who purchased the wrong license can contact FWP’s license office for a refund or to purchase the right license.
FWP has given the following rundown of what mountain lion licenses are available and what they can be used for:
- General mountain lion license.Available to purchase over the counter. Allows hunters without dogs to harvest a lion in any open lion management unit (LMU) during the archery and fall seasons. In the winter season, this license allows a hunter to harvest a mountain lion in LMUs 170, 299, 305 or 309.
- Limited special mountain lion license. Hunters must have applied for this license by July 22. (Unsuccessful applicants can purchase a general mountain lion license.) In archery and fall seasons, hunters without dogs can harvest a lion in any open LMU. In the winter season, hunters with dogs can only harvest a lion in the specific LMU for which their license is valid. Holders may harvest a mountain lion in LMUs 170, 299, 305 or 309 during the winter season. The limited special mountain lion license is not subject to quotas within the LMUs for which they are valid. The license also allows hunters to chase mountain lions during the training season, but only harvest in the unit designated on the license.
- Unlimited special mountain lion license. Hunters can purchase these over the counter before Feb. 28. At the time of purchase, hunters must designate the LMU, group of LMUs or the region they intend to hunt. In archery and fall seasons, a hunter without dogs can harvest a lion in any open LMU. In the winter season, hunters with dogs can hunt lions in the LMU, group of LMUs or the region designated at the time of purchase or until the quota for the LMU is met. This license allows a hunter to chase lions in any unit during the training season, but only harvest a lion in the unit designated on the license.
