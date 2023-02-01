UPDATE, FEB. 1 AT 1:57 PM:

The closure of I-90 between Big Timber to Livingston was lifted Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation, the high wind detour will stay in place through Livingston while strong winds and drifting snow are present.

While the closure has been lifted, they are still warning residents to stay alert for changing conditions and to drive carefully.

UPDATE: FEB. 1 AT 9:38 A.M.

Severe winter weather conditions shut down I-90 both directions from Livingston to Big Timber for more than 24 hours Tuesday, going into Wednesday.

The winter storm from over the weekend created dangerous driving conditions with low temperatures, high winds and slick roadways.

"We did our best to try to direct traffic on a detour through [Livingston], but yesterday the road conditions got to be so dangerous, Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler told us.

Bichler said, in coordination with state and local agencies, they decided to close the highway for safety reasons.

An estimated 25 to 30 vehicle crashes happened from the Bozeman Hill to Springdale between Tuesday morning to afternoon.

"Those are just anywhere from slide-offs to--we had Hazmat incident where we had tanker trucks tipped over and leaking asphalt oil on the ground," Bichler said.

He said there were a few injury crashes, but no deaths.

According to Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map, MDT officials and law enforcement will be re-evaluating the conditions Wednesday afternoon.

Livingston, MT - Montana Department of Transportation has closed I-90 in both directions from Livingston to Big Timber.

MDT says severe driving conditions are to blame for closing the 35 mile stretch of the highway. Prior to the closures several accidents and slide offs were reported on the Montana Highway Patrol incident page. Right now they're advising you check 511mt.net throughout the evening for updates, however Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Facebook page posted the following at 4:30pm: