MONTANA - Next week already marks the first of November, which is also the first admissions deadline for colleges in the Treasure State. Admissions offices shared how the pandemic changed the application process and offered guidance to high school seniors.
The first deadline is for Early Action for Carroll College and several other schools across the nation.
While other schools here in Montana, like the University of Montana and Montana State University accept applications through early summer, the universities are encouraging seniors to get their applications in soon.
The biggest reason is to get award letters and FAFSA set up sooner, John Massena, University of Montana director of admissions, explained.
Both private and public schools prioritize students who submit their FAFSA by December 1.
"In terms of what the pandemic has done, what we're finding is a general lackadaisical attitude from students and their parents to file for the FAFSA and engage in the application process," Richard Hinton, assistant vice president of enrollment at Carroll College, said.
On top of impacted financial aid, Hinton said the pandemic's impacted Carroll's recruitment and diversity efforts, as well as standardized testing.
Many schools are now not requiring the ACT or SAT.
Massena also recognized the impacts the pandemic's had on seniors.
He said his office reviews transcripts with the COVID-19 timeline in mind, but they also want to know about the person as a whole.
“I want to know everything from the babysitting job that you do, to the sports that you play, to the theatre that you’ve done, and if you’ve done 20 different things in high school, fantastic," Massena said. "I want to know about each and everyone of them. I want to know who you are as a person.”
Both admissions officials say applying early also gives students more time to get to know each school better, allowing them to make an educated choice in finding the right fit.