UPDATE: MAY 27 AT 10:28 A.M.
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Law enforcement provided an update on Wednesday's standoff in Columbia Falls.
According to a release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of shots fired on the 200 block of Dawn Drive at 9:11 a.m.
FCSO said when deputies arrived, a woman, identified as Amanda Zahn, 38, of Columbia Falls, came out of the residence with a gun, and law enforcement backed up to cover.
Patrol officers set up a perimeter and tried to communicate with Zahn for several hours. Flathead County SWAT, Kalispell SRT and negotiators arrived for assistance.
FCSO alleges Zahn came out, pointed a gun at law enforcement and exchanged shots with them. Zahn went back into her camper and resumed communication with officers.
Authorities continued negotiations and deployed gas munitions. Missoula County SWAT arrived at the location with advanced camera systems, and law enforcement managed to enter the camper and safely secure Zhan, FSCO said.
Zahn was taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds to her chest.
FCSO said two FCSO deputies shot their guns during the incident--they have been placed on administrative leave.
The Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
UPDATE: MAY 27 AT 8:37 A.M.
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - The standoff in Columbia Falls Wednesday night reportedly ended in gunfire.
The Daily Interlake reported law enforcement exchanged gunfire with a woman who was barricaded inside a camper on Dawn Drive for seven hours.
The woman was injured around 5 p.m. Wednesday, and taken to a local hospital.
Neighbors had evacuated from their homes as the scene unfolded.
The officer was placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.
We reached out to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office to ask why this woman was wanted, but we have not heard back.
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is asking people to stay away from Dawn Drive in Columbia Falls Wednesday.
FCSO wrote in a Twitter post there is an active SWAT situation.
This is a developing story.
Please avoid Dawn Drive in Columbia Falls, active SWAT situation.— FlatheadCountySO_406 (@FlatheadSheriff) May 26, 2021