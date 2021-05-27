Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Montana... Clark Fork River Above Missoula affecting Missoula County. For the Clark Fork River...including Above Missoula...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Clark Fork River Above Missoula. * Until further notice. * Flood stage is 7.5 feet. * Forecast...The river has reached minor flood stage and will continue rising to a crest of around 8.5 feet Saturday morning. The river is expected to remain above minor flood stage through at least Wednesday, June 2. The river stage will range between 8.0 and 8.5 feet late this weekend into next week. * Impact...At 7.5 feet, Flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river is possible. Flood waters begin to flood streets in the Orchard Homes area, specifically the north end of Tower Street including Kehrwald Drive. &&

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED ON BEHALF OF THE MISSOULA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE. IRIS JUSTICE-LORRAIN GHIORSO, A 12 YEAR OLD WHITE FEMALE, HAS GONE MISSING. IRIS IS 5 FEET 2 INCHES TALL, 118 LBS, WITH HAZEL EYES AND BROWN HAIR, SHE WEARS BRACES. SHE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING RED GLASSES, BROWN SHOES, BLACK SPANDEX SHORTS, A WHITE T SHIRT, AND A NAVY BLUE TOMMY HILFIGER COAT WITH A RED HOOD. IRIS ALSO HAS A BLUE BACKPACK WITH ORANGE STRAPS. SHE WAS LAST SEEN ON MAY 26TH AROUND 8:00P.M. WHEN SHE LEFT HER RESIDENCE ON FOOT. SHE WAS TRAVELING SOUTHBOUND ON MARIAS STREET IN MISSOULA. IRIS HAS NOT BEEN SEEN OR HEARD FROM SINCE THEN AND THERE IS CONCERN FOR HER WELL-BEING. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON IRIS GHIORSO, PLEASE CONTACT THE MISSOULA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 406-728-0911 OR DIAL 911.