Congressman Ryan Zinke officially endorses Tim Sheehy for US Senate

KALISPELL, MT - Ryan Zinke endorsed fellow U.S. Navy SEAL veteran Tim Sheehy for Montana’s U.S. Senate seat.
Via email the congressman said:
“In 2015 I had the honor of pinning his Bronze Star and Purple Heart, and today I have the honor of endorsing Tim Sheehy to be Montana’s next U.S. Senator,” said Zinke. “Tim’s entire life has been dedicated to the service of our great nation. He has sacrificed and bled for our freedom, is a proven job creator, and works every day to make Montana a better and safer place to raise our kids. Now he embarks on what veterans call our ‘second service.’ Tim has my complete and total endorsement.”
The congressman is also a fellow U.S. Navy SEAL, he shared a photo of him pinning Sheehy's Bronze Star and Purple Heart in 2015
This marks another big name in Montana throwing their support at least on the Republican side for Sheehy. Last week Gov. Gianforte and Senator Steve Daines made statements of support as well.
There was speculation Zinke could enter the race, but that speculation now shut down with this endorsement. There is also continued speculation that Congressman Matt Rosendale might enter the race, previous conversations with congressman's team indicates a decision has not been reached.
BREAKING NOW: Congressman Ryan Zinke is officially endorsing Tim Sheehy for U.S. Senate. The congressman is also a fellow U.S. Navy SEAL, he shared this photo of him pinning Sheehy's Bronze Star and Purple Heart in 2015. #MTpol #MTnews @SheehyforMT @RyanZinke pic.twitter.com/rKsGctRRsk— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) July 5, 2023
